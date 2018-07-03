Entertainment, Gossip

Nina and Alex debunk rumoured beef, say quarreling has no place in their dictionary

Former BBNaija housemates, Nina and Alex have both taken to their individual social media handles to dispel rumours of any kind of beef between them.

It all started after a non-fan mocked Alex with claims that she got an henna in imitation of Nina who also has an henna on her hands.

Nina also made it worse when she made a post stating that some ‘things’ are mentioning her in their page concerning negativity.

However, both reality TV stars have come out to debunk rumors of beef as they clarified that their posts were not directed at each other.

Screenshots below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Igwe Tupac Gets Romantic With Colleague (Photos)

This young Nigerian man says he values his “300 cows more than 3,000,000 useless people”

I marvel at the stupidity of some Nigerians — Ifu Ennada

Nollywood actor, Benson Okonkwo shaves his hair with razor blade for N150k

Jesus used cannabis oil to perform healing ‘miracles’ – Expert claims

Okey Bakassi blasts celebs who claim marriage affects fanbase

Actress Ayomide Dawodu and her baby daddy fight dirty on their son’s Instagram page

Bobrisky shows off the interior of his multi million dollar Lekki mansion

Juliet Ibrahim speaks on how she rose from being a Refugee to Celebrity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *