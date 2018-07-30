Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Nina celebrates graduation from Imo State University

Nina is a graduate of English Language from Imo State University… and the proud entrepreneur took to her page to celebrate her new feat…

Recall we brought you previous photos here.. Now she’s shared more photos as she’s celebrating the new feat. She wrote:

“4 years ,62 courses ,8 semesters. Finally it’s over…I remember 4 years ago when I got admission. Always running for lectures chai
No more lectures. No more assignments. No more impromptu Saturday test.”

“Mama I made it. To you Lord who made this possible. I will praise you forever. You are merciful. You are my Jehova overdo. You are my unchangable changer. I can’t stop loving you. To my parents,thanks for always standing by me. I love you forever. Finally a BA holder…osheyyyyyy”

