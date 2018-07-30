Nina excited as she is set to be an English graduate of Imo State University (Photos)

Nina who was recently called out by a lady for stealing her hair wig photos, has finished her final exams today and is set to be an English graduate of Imo state University.

She took to her Instagram story to share photos of her celebrating with her course mates.

See photos below:

Nina Chinonso Onyenobi has continued to make bold fashion statements months after the end of the Big Brother Naija reality show which she saw till the end.

The Imo State indigene is blessed with a luscious skin that brings out the beauty of any cloth she puts on. As observed, she is fast becoming a model as top fashion brands are lobbying her to showcase their products.

She has over 500,000 followers on Instagram which is a marketing platform for any good product.