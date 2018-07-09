Nina meets Imo State University Vice chancellor (Photos)

Former BBNaija housemate, Nina has gone back to her school, Imo State University to round off her education.

She met her School’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Victoria Adaobi Obasi, and shared photos from the visit. She wrote;

“My school vice chancellor is just too sweet. It was nice meeting with her❤❤❤”

Recall that while Nina was in the big brother house, Prof Adaobi Obasi reportedly said she (Nina) will undergo Moral Rehabilitation upon return.

This she said is to purge her from any bad influences she might have picked up while featuring on the BBN show.

Vice Chancellor of the institution reportedly told some Owerri based journalists that the measure is to forestall and foreclose any of the bad influences being transmitted on other students of the university where Nina is currently a student.

Leave a Comment…

comments