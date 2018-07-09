Entertainment, Gossip

Nina meets Imo State University Vice chancellor (Photos)

Former BBNaija housemate, Nina has gone back to her school, Imo State University to round off her education.

She met her School’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Victoria Adaobi Obasi, and shared photos from the visit. She wrote;

“My school vice chancellor is just too sweet. It was nice meeting with her❤❤❤”

Recall that while Nina was in the big brother house, Prof Adaobi Obasi reportedly said she (Nina) will undergo Moral Rehabilitation upon return.

This she said is to purge her from any bad influences she might have picked up while featuring on the BBN show.

Vice Chancellor of the institution reportedly told some Owerri based journalists that the measure is to forestall and foreclose any of the bad influences being transmitted on other students of the university where Nina is currently a student.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma gushes over him after his performance at Wireless Festival In U.K

Lagos Police arrest cultists during their anniversary celebration (Photos+Video)

Kemi Olunloyo to sue Premium Times for N5billion over fake news

I only gave her one blow – Man arrested for beating wife over N500

R. Kelly caught sending his n*de photos to 17-year-old boy (Screenshots)

Beyonce and Jay Z to lead South Africa anti-poverty festival for Mandela

Actress Judith Audu gushes over her white husband as they celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Pastor tells 17-year-old girl to wed without informing her family in Imo state (Photos)

Toke Makinwa looks stunning as she covers WOW Magazine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *