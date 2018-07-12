Nina Shares Her Experience As She Resumes Lectures In IMSU

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina resumes school as a celebrity and this has come with some sort of uneasiness.

Nina will be completing her final year at the university in the South-eastern part of Nigeria as a celebrity with undue attention focused on her.

The 22 year old took to her Instagram story to share her first experience as she resumes lecture classes.

She made it known that IMSU (Imo State University) student almost swallowed her.

“They almost swallowed me after lectures today….But thank God for saving me. Of the greatest and the greatest Nigeria student.. Only a few can relate” she posted.