Nina Shares Her Experience As She Resumes Lectures In IMSU

Big Brother Naija former housemate, Nina resumes school as a celebrity and this has come with some sort of uneasiness.

The 22 year old took to her Instagram story to share her first experience as she resumes lecture classes.

She made it known that IMSU (Imo State University) student almost swallowed her.

“They almost swallowed me after lectures today….But thank God for saving me. Of the greatest and the greatest Nigeria student.. Only a few can relate” she posted.

Nina recently took to social media to address the hate she has been receiving from users on the platform.

According to Nina, her success story has little or no efforts yet she excel, so if being naive, dumb and innocent is why God loves her, then she can be that forever.

