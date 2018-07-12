Entertainment, Gossip

Nina Slays in New photo as she Goes to School (Photo)

Big Brother Naija former housemate, Nina has managed to stay afloat when it comes to buzz and social media and she is now showing any sign of slowing down soon.

The BBnaija 2018 finalist who recently went back to her school, Imo State University, to complete her BS.c degree shared a beautiful photo as she kept her fans on Social media updated with her ‘everyday life’.

Sharing the photo, she wrote ; “Time will Tell”

Nina slays

Nina had earlier revealed the reaction she got on the first day, as she made it known that IMSU (Imo State University) student almost swallowed her.

“They almost swallowed me after lectures today….But thank God for saving me. Of the greatest and the greatest Nigeria student.. Only a few can relate” she posted.

