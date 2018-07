The co-defendants being celebrated on release

Nnamdi Kanu’s co-defendants Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi, Bright Chimezie Ishinwa and Chidiebere Onwudiwe are free at last.

They are finally out of Kuje Prison after fulfilling their bail conditions.

Their pictures were taken and released by one Barr. Alloy Ejimakor who received them from prison staff in Kuje, Abuja.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria