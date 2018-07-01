NNPC fuel tanker seen leaking seriously on the road in Lagos as young boy tries to block it. (Video)

In a quite shocking video footage making the rounds right about the time of filing this post, a young boy has been seen in the video trying to block the leakage of a particular NNPC fuel tanker in Lagos.

This comes just few days after Nigerians were sent to mourning following the devastating tanker explosion incident that claimed lots of lives at the Otedola bridge in Lagos.

In the video, the young man is clearly seen trying to block the leakage of the fuel tank – which is carrying a volume of thousands of litres of highly flammable liquid – with a cloth while the tanker is on motion on a busy road.

The video has obviously caused a stir online as some presume that the liquid content in the tanker just might not be petroleum… watch below and tell us what you think,

Leave a Comment…

comments