No place for students with tattoos at AKSU — VC

The Vice Chancellor of the Akwa Ibom University, Prof. Eno James Ibanga, said his university does not give admission to students with tattoos.

He made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen, saying that students are thoroughly screened before being admitted, also to check that they do not belong to cults. One of the criteria for admission is the no-tattoo policy.

In the interview held at Kkpat Enin, Ibang said over 90 per cent of programmes of the institution have received full accreditation from the National University Commission.

“I count myself blessed to be a Vice Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University. We have autonomy. Without it, the institution will not succeed and the autonomy has been upheld by the government.

The management of Akwa Ibom State University, (AKSU) has free hands and autonomy to operate to achieve academic excellence,” Ibanga said.

– NAN

