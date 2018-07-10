‘No Regrets over World Cup’ – Rohr Commits to Eagles

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has said he has no regret over the team’s performance at the 2018 World Cup despite failing to make it out of the group stages.

The German-born coach said rather his sights are on leading the Eagles Nigeria to Afcon glory in 2019.

Rohr was recently linked with the Algeria job, but he said he never thought of quitting the Eagles as he believes the team can still do well in subsequent competitions, Vanguard writes.

“When you have a team playing this good, beating Iceland who are ranked 20 in the world, while we are 49, a team that had Argentina who are number six in the world close to a knockout, who would think of resigning from this team?”

“You would need to question your own work. No, it’s out of the question for me right now. Our project is also focused on the 2018 AFCON as well as the next World Cup.”

The future of the 65-year-old however remains uncertain given the leadership tussle at the Nigeria Football Federation.