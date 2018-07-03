Nollywood actor, Benson Okonkwo shaves his hair with razor blade for N150k

Nollywood actor, Benson Okonkwo who is known for his signature long locs, has surprised many after he shaved his hair with a razor blade on the set of a new movie.

According to the actor, he didn’t take the action just put of the goodwill of his heart, or trying to portray his character well, but in compensation, he was given an additional N150 thousand to shave his hair.

The actor took to his Instagram to share a video as a lady shaves his hair with a razor blade. He captioned it,

I was given an additional (#150,000) thousand naira to shave my hair in this movie title ogamen … All though it was hard for me to accept but I accepted it because of the story line.. Its an interesting story for every family a must watch epic movie that everyone must learn something from it…. Wait for it family coming soon

Watch below,

Leave a Comment…

comments