Nollywood Actor, Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze honoured as a Distinguished Visitor to Miami-Dade County

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze has just been honored as a distinguished visitor to Miami-Dade County.

The talented Nigerian shared the news on his IG page with photos of a plaque and key given to him by the Mayor of the county.

He shared the photos with the caption:

WHEN THE WORLD BELIEVED IN YOU “Believe in yourself also! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy “- Norman Vincent Peale

From the bottom of my heart 💓 I say thanks 🙏 to Miami- Dade County office of the Mayor and the County Commissioners for honouring me as a DISTINGUISHED VISITOR 🔑 to the City of Miami, Florida.
You have just given me a KEY to more SUCCESS in life.

Thanks also to MURPHY FOLORUNSO for putting this together via the Miss Nigeria 🇳🇬 Florida Cultural Pageant 👌. I am very grateful 🙌

