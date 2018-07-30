Local News

Nollywood Actor, Emeka Enyiocha Shuts Down His Beer Parlour, Returns To Acting

 

Emeka Enyiocha

Nollywood actor, Emeka Enyiocha who recently shutdown his beer parlour, and staged a comeback to his first love-acting, after many years of staying off the stage has offered explanations for his action.

The playboy actor was spotted at the birthday party of Fidelis Duker’s wife, Temitope, which held last Sunday, at their Lekki, Lagos residence, and he was ready to share his story with anyone that cares to listen to him.

Enyiocha disappeared from the screen few years back to open a beer parlour, in Surulere, Lagos State. The beer parlour was bubbling until recently, when he decided to shut it down.

Explaining to Nollynow, why he shutdown the beer parlour, Enyiocha, who dressed in traditional Arabian garment, said, “I don’t want to work for other people to eat.”

According to him, the people he entrusted the business into the hands were mismanaging it, forcing him to close it down. He said he has no regret operating a beer parlour.

READ  BBNaija: Things You May Not Know About Controversial Housemate, Cee-C

On why he disappeared from the screen, the handsome actor said he left the industry because of his family. 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

Important Reason Why You Should Eat Unripe Plantain

He Is Suffering From Diarrhoea Of The Mouth – Saraki Blasts El-Rufai

Nollywood Actress, Rukky Sanda Posts Alluring Pictures

More Trouble: 13 Benue LG Chairmen Defect From APC To PDP

Customs Intercepts Container Load Of Military Uniforms (Photos)

Buhari Will Win In Sokoto, Kano, Bauchi Even On Sickbed – Amaechi Boasts

Pastors Refuse To Officiate At Burial Of 82-Year-Old Kidnapper

Thugs Break Head of Former APC Chairman For Defecting To Another Party (Photo)

Sweet Story Of Young And Talented Film Director, Jogry Who Collaborated With Clarence Peters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *