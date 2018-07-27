Nollywood Actress, Bolaji Ogunmola Shares Tips On Dealing With Big Breasts

The Nollywood star in a recent Instagram post advised ladies, who have large bra cup sizes to love themselves and appreciate the way they look.
Ok so I have been getting a lot of dm’s from alot of busty women like me on how did I become confident of my body type, the kinda bra I wear and not being afraid of wearing almost everything????. First of all love yourself and whatever body type you are!! I know you feel a lot of the big butts girls are getting all the love but trust me if you love yourself and tell yourself you are beautiful, people will notice you. There are different types of sexy and you just have to be your version of sexy and rock the body God has given to you. I wear a lot of bodysuit under my outfits, what that does is it packages my goodies well and gives me a smaller waist illusion, I also face the issue of getting the correct bra for me unless I beg people to buy for me from overseas and I know a lot of our bras can be expensive ?????. I am trying out someone’s online store next week, hopefully I like what she has and the price is right, I’ll let you guys know.Just be confident and accept yourself and wear things that you like????. Don’t bother about what people think, they will forever be thinking. Be you, Be happy, enjoy life and Be Boobtiful????????????????? #breastgang##curvygirl##loveyourself#
