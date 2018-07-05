Nollywood actress in court for stealing goods worth N7m

A Nollywood actress, Yetunde Akilapa has appeared before an Ikeja chief magistrates’ court on Thursday and charged with stealing valuables worth N7 million. According to police prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, Akilapa committed the act on June 27 at no. 14/16, Mutairu street, Shangisha, Ketu, Lagos.

The 32-year-old actress, who is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on burglary and stealing was apprehended while trying to enter the apartment of the complainant, Adeboye Lamidi.

According to the complainant, he was in his sitting room when he noticed someone was trying to open the door to his apartment with a key from outside.

“I peeped through the door hole and l saw the accused trying to open my door with a key.”

The prosecutor also alleged that the actress on November 16, 2015, broke into Oyinlola Tuga’s residence at no. 39A, Ayodele Okeowo street, Gbagada Soluyi in Lagos by unlocking the door with a master key.

Tuga, who livess, reported that the accused stole jewellery, bags and other valuables worth N7 million.

“Tuga alleged that after raising alarm that his house had been burgled, his neighbours told him that they saw the accused parked her car with registration no. MUS 689 CZ in front of the complainant’s house.

“They challenged her and found the stolen items and a hundred bunch of keys on her. The accused was apprehended and handed over to the police at Ifako police station.”

Meanwhile Yetunde cast the spotlight on herself in February 2013 after being arrested for robbery by the police in Alade, Somolu area of Lagos. Subsequently, went to do time at the Kirikiri Prison before she was freed in November 2013.