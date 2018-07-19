Entertainment, Gossip

Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw celebrates her 47th birthday today (Photos)

Today is Kate Henshaw’s 47th birthday. Congratulations are in order for the talented act who is also an event host.

Kate Henshaw (born 19 July 1971), is a Nigerian actress. In 2008 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

In 1993 Henshaw auditioned for the lead role in the movie When the Sun Sets and was handed the role. This was her first appearance in a major Nollywood movie. Henshaw has starred in over 45 Nollywood movies.

In 2008 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Stronger than Pain. She is now “The Face of Onga”. Henshaw is a judge on Nigeria’s Got Talent.

See photos below:

