Nollywood Actress, Miss K Steps Out Publicly In Scandalous Outfit (Photos)

 

Miss K

Afro-Caribbean-Latina artist and Nollywood actress, Miss K who turned up for the premiere of Nollywood movie ‘Compatible’ wore a unique outfit that flaunted her derriere freely.

The curvy woman posed for photos at the red carpet wearing a red see-through skirt over a top which had a smacked lips emoji. 

According to reports, the male attendees kept feeding their eyes on a large chunk of her bum on display. The pictures have been trending online and the actress seems unrepentant about her scandalous appearance.

See more photos:

