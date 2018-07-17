Entertainment, Gossip

Nollywood Actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates 44th birthday

Nollywood Actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke is celebrating her 44th birthday today and she released beautiful photos.

The mother took to her Instagram Page to post a birthday video and picture, which she captioned:

“Thank you Jesus for making me see this day. 🙏🙏🙏 Happy birthday Ibironke God bless my new age”.

She began her acting career with a drama group called Star Parade under the leadership of Fadeyi, a Nigerian actor but became an household name in the year 2000 when she featured in a movie titled Oshodi Oke, from which she got her stage name.

Checkout photo and video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Van Vicker forced to sleep outside by his family after Croatia lost to France (Video)

Reasons why Tiwa Savage snubbed Wizkid’s birthday

President Buhari speaks at 20th anniversary of the International Criminal Court (Photos)

Ini Edo looks stunning in new photos

Davido set to sell out the O2 Arena in London, just like Wizkid

AliBaba reveals why some sidechicks win over wives

Just Like Wizkid, Davido Sets To Sell-out The 02 Arena

Reasons why Tiwa Savage shunned Wizkid’s birthday

Rahma Indimi curses those separating her children from her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *