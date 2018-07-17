Nollywood Actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates 44th birthday

Nollywood Actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke is celebrating her 44th birthday today and she released beautiful photos.

The mother took to her Instagram Page to post a birthday video and picture, which she captioned:

“Thank you Jesus for making me see this day. 🙏🙏🙏 Happy birthday Ibironke God bless my new age”.

She began her acting career with a drama group called Star Parade under the leadership of Fadeyi, a Nigerian actor but became an household name in the year 2000 when she featured in a movie titled Oshodi Oke, from which she got her stage name.

