Nollywood Actress, Rukky Sanda Posts Alluring Pictures

Rukky Sanda

Rukky Sanda, a Nigerian actress, film producer and director has been reminding us of her presence with lovely and classy photos men could kill for.

She appears to have taken a break from acting and movie production in recent times. This hasn’t stopped the celebrity of Yoruba descent from maintaining her upscale lifestyle.

With her looks, money and glowing skin, one wonders why the 33 year old is still single with the array of quality men in Lagos where she resides.

She was born Rukayat Akinsanya, August 23,1984 in Lagos State. She began her acting career in 2004 while still a student at Lagos State University and continued after graduation in 2007.

See more photos below:

