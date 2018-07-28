Trending

Northern Nigerian man sacks plumber for being Yoruba, says northerners should stop associating with the southerners

A Nigerian man from the Northern region who sacked his plumber just for being yoruba, took to Twitter to advocate for less association between Northerners and Southerners.

He said that Southerners hate Northerners and don’t even hide it. He also said that Southerners also envy the privileges Northerners enjoy.

His tweet reads;

Those of you Arewa Twitter overloads retweeting tweets from these southern people, I hope you know you’re making them more popular? These people hate you, hate your way of living and envy your privileges. They don’t even hide their hatreds towards you.

Why must you associate yourselves with them? Unfollow them, draw a barrier between you and them. Our plumber is a Yoruba guy but i told him today that he won’t ever work for us. Yes it’s that personal. They’re loyal to you only when they’re benefiting from you.

