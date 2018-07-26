Not every relationship must lead to marriage – Sonia Ogbonna

Sonia Ogbonna, wife of Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has dished out relationship advice to ladies.

Sharing on social media, Sonia Ogbonna corrected the notion most ladies have of a failed relationship. According to her, not all relationships are meant to lead to the altar.

Sonia Ogbonna wrote:

” For some reason,people (mostly females) are brainwashed to think that every relationship that didn’t lead to marriage is a”waste of time”. Where you rushing to? Let me start with à gently reminder-marriage isn’t any form of achievement like some of you might think . You make yourself a Queen,no one will do it for you. Achievement is to be happy. Period. Let me explain further: everybody was sent to our lives for a purpose,but NOT EVERYONE was meant to stay.

Some are meant to teach you things you need to know to continue your journey towards your destiny ,but without them. Your paths will split after their mission is complete ,and that’s not a tragedy but a huge blessing . You helped each other out now its time to go. No regrets,no hard feelings because EVERYTHING sent your way is ALWAYS a GIFT Experience is the greatest source of wisdom,and be thankful for it.

Real purpose of it is not to teach you about others or to make you develop a negative stereotype about them (“all men this/all men that” but to allow you to get to know YOURSELF better. That’s the real purpose of interactions with others-to trig a knowledge that will help you understand yourself better,to understand what you really want and what you can/can’t deal with .

To help you learn about your own capacities and weaknesses and above all to help you open your eyes about what you truly deserve and how worthy you actually are. Without experience you are most likely to settle for any kind of rubbish treatment and poor relationship assuming its all “normal” and “the way it was suppose to be” because you simply have no clue about life and you barely know yourself so you can easily fall a victim of manipulation and COMPLETELY LOOSE YOUR PERSONALITY in process.

Take your time. You gotta stop FORCING things-it can only lead to to MISERY,relax,enjoy life,love yourself,follow signs and hear your guts out: whatever feels off,trust me, probably is. #soniaogbonna”

