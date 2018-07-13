Trending

Notorious Robber, ‘Oracle of Ojota’ Caught Trying To Rob An Undercover Policeman In Alausa

One of Lagos State’s notorious pick-pocket widely known as the ‘Oracle of Ojota’ in the metropolis, have been finally nabbed while trying to rob a policeman in Ikeja.

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Nigerian Police Force from the Lagos State Police Command, have taken to its Twitter page to announce to the general public that it has apprehended a notorious pickpocket popularly knwon as ‘Oracle of Ojota.’

They posted his photos and wrote: “This lad just picked the pocket of an undercover RRS officer on surveillance duty around Alausa Ikeja. He was caught in the act and arrested.


