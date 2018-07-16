Now that the World Cup is over, Men are now handing over the TV remote to their wives. (photos)

The 2018 World Cup is over, with France emerging the winner… and Men all over the world are now handing over their ‘TV remote’ to their wives/women in the house.

Most men have taken to social media to share the hilarious photos, comments, memes and tweets of them handing over the TV remotes to their wives.

Check on some of them below:

It’s OVER now!!! Just did the official handing over of the remote control back to the wife in my house. Hopefully there’ll be another handover of the same remote in about a month’s time. Nigerian politicians should come and learn real democracy from my family😉 — NnaBuEnyi 🇳🇬 (@ewikizAUU) July 15, 2018

Tommorow morning at 10:00 we declare an official remote handover ceremony. 😝😝#FifaWorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/0UFPSJfC6U — Akani Mathonsi (@thonsis91) July 15, 2018

To all the men who controlled the remote from June 14th, 2018 till today, kindly do the handover this night, your tenure aff finish. And new episodes of zee world is coming up! Thanks😅😅 — SirVAGE (@Sirvagery) July 15, 2018

Now that the #WorldCup is over, the males can now handover the TV remote to the females at home. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) July 15, 2018

Saw this on WhatsApp 👇🏽 I would like to invite you to an auspicious function today at my place to officially handover the remote control to my wife and children. Time 22:00. You are all invited…..!!!!

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Billy Bhaxha (@billyx2010) July 15, 2018

Now that the FWC has come to an end, men can now officially handover the remote to the women so they can continue with their Zeeworld.

Women should also be ready to partner with the men when the EPL kicks off in Aug. — Dino ifeanyi (@iam_dino) July 15, 2018

Now that World Cup is over tv remote handover will take place. Back to Zeeworld 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aJGumZqbSE — Adedamola (@I_am_fabebe) July 15, 2018

