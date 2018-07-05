Nurse jailed 15 years for raping patient

A nurse Mohamed Kamara, 47, has been jailed for 15 years after a judge convicted him of rape. The victim was being treated at an east London hospital where Kamara worked as a nurse. Kamara on 15 May 2017, raped the patient then threatened her in an attempt to prevent her contacting police, UK Metro reports.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command launched an investigation and Kamara after the woman’s daughter reported to police. Kamara was subsequently was arrested.

According to Detective Constable Elli Amson, “Kamara deliberately preyed on a very vulnerable woman. He targeted her whilst employed in the capacity as a registered mental health nurse and this is a clear breach of trust and abuse of his position.

“I would like recognition to be given to the victim who, in such awful circumstances, found the strength to disclose this traumatic event to her daughter and come forward, despite still remaining in the hospital where the offence took place. Her bravery is truly commendable.

“If anyone has any further information regarding this male please contact the Metropolitan Police.

Kamara was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for an indefinite period and will be made to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.