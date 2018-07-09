NYSC Breaks Silence On Kemi Adeosun’s Allegedly Forged Certificate

The management of Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Monday, waded into the controversy trailing the authenticity of the Exemption Certificate tendered by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun. The management of Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Monday, waded into the controversy trailing the authenticity of the Exemption Certificate tendered by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun. In a three paragraph statement issued on Monday by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the scheme said available records indicate that Mrs. Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate.

However, it did not disclose whether the Minister was issued with an Exemption Certificate in response to her application.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the issue of the alleged forgery of an NYSC Exemption Certificate by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

“Checking our records, Mrs. Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate.



“We shall investigate the origin of the purported Exemption Certificate in question.”

The terse statement is coming on the heels of public outrage over reports by an online news portal, Premium Times, detailing how Adeosun allegedly skipped the mandatory national service and used a forged certificate to cover for it.