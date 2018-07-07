NYSC Certificate: PDP tells Buhari to arrest, prosecute Kemi Adeosun

PDP has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack, arrest and arraign his Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun for alleged criminal forgery of her NYSC Certificate.

PDP warned President Buhari not to provide a cover for Adeosun.

The spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement in Abuja, said the revelation vindicates its stand that the Buhari Presidency is a haven of fraudsters, common thieves and persons of questionable character, adding that the recent revelation has cast a full-length dark shadow on the overall integrity of his administration.

He added: “The world can now see how the Buhari Presidency has been concealing sharp practices under it. We can now see why there is humongous corruption under President Buhari’s watch and why Mr. President has refused to take any concrete steps to check the sleazes in his administrations.

“Perhaps such ‘artful dodgers’ were deliberately hired and placed in revenue related agencies to perfect the pilfering of our common patrimony for interests in the Buhari Presidency.

“It is on this premise that PDP challenged Buhari to prove himself a man of integrity by allowing an open system-wide and independent inquest into all alleged corrupt practices in his presidency.

PDP also demanded for an open investigation into the N18 billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) intervention fund and the N10 billion National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) alleged to have been stolen from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by APC officials and Presidency cabal.

