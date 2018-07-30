Local News

NYSC Coordinator Speaks On Posting Corps Members To Volatile Plateau Areas

 

Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State inspects a Guard of Honour mounted by the NYSC 2018 Batch B members

during their swearing-in ceremony at Ganjuwa in Bauchi State on Thursday (26/7/18). (Photo: Deji Yake/BJO/NAN)

No member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in Plateau State, would be posted to crises-ridden areas, Abdulsalam Alhassan, the state’s coordinator, has said.

Mr Alhassan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Mangu that the measure became necessary to ensure that no corps member became a victim of attacks on rural communities.

 

“In our bid to protect the corps members, we have resolved that no one will be posted to volatile areas.

 

“We have also resolved that corps members will only be posted to local governments considered safe and reachable.

 

“We are working closely with the Department of State Security Service; we have requested clarifications in respect of areas considered safe ahead of the postings after the ongoing orientation exercise,” he said.

He said that most of the postings would be restricted to local government headquarters to ease access to corps members, if the need arose.

READ  The #BBNaija Housemates Are Not Stars, They Are Darkness - Reno Omokri Blows Hot Online

“Aside volatile areas, we shall not post corps members to villages that are not accessible because we need to keep in constant touch with them throughout the service year,” he said.

He said that corps members serving in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, Mangu, Riyom and parts of Jos South Local Governments were evacuated to safety during the various attacks that hit those areas in June.

 

“We later deployed the corps members to areas considered safer,” he said.

Mr Alhassan said that NYSC was collaborating with various security agencies to keep constant surveillance on corps members’ lodges across the state.

The coordinator assured parents and guidance, whose children and wards are serving in Plateau, of the safety of the corps members, and thanked the state government for the steady support in that regard.

(NAN)

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Man Who Bought Stolen SUV Arrested While Celebrating With Friends (Photos)

Neymar Vows To Become New Man, Admits Play-acting

Toke Makinwa Spotted Rocking N500k Purple Spandex Balenciaga Boots On New York Streets (Photos)

Benue State Governor Ortom Reacts To Impeachment Notice

Fun Photos Of Sola Sobowale And Patience Ozokwor Surface

Femi Kuti Calls Out A Band Member Who Absconded In The U.S, Shares His Photo

PDP House Of Reps Members React To Move To Impeach Governor Ortom

APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Wears New Look (Photo)

No Worries: Residents Pose For Pictures Inside Dirty Water After Heavy Flood In Maiduguri (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *