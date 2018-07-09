NYSC finally reacts to reports, Kemi Adeosun ‘forged’ certificate

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted to the latest report that Minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, did not participate in the mandatory one year service but allegedly forged the certificate. Speaking via its Director of Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, NYSC says it is working on Premium Times’ request to verify Adeosun’s certificate.

On NYSC’s response to request for verification of the certificate being paraded by the finance minister, Kemi Adeosun

You have sent in a request wanting to know, subjecting that certificate to verification. I agree with you, the request has been received at the NYSC headquarters, and you would want the NYSC to verify that certificate which you said was submitted by the honourable minister. The NYSC as a public institution and organisation where some information is domiciled for public interest will definitely not hoard any information. But whatever we are releasing from this organisation, from our tables, must definitely be subjected to every test so that when we say this is verified or not verified we stand by our words. Your request has been received and is being worked upon and the moment the verification process is concluded you will be given the right response. At no point in time will the NYSC, being a public institution, not respond to public enquiry. Any enquiry will be responded to and, definitely, everything that would come from our organisation would have been subjected to every test of integrity and having passed the test of integrity, which we uphold very dearly, the response will be given. You may just need to give a little more time so that the verification process goes through every stage and at the end of the day when anything is being said on the verification we can stand by it. We can say we have done every test of integrity.

On why is it taking this long

There are occasions when you need to…we are talking about records of the past. There are occasions where some information you may have to search very well and through different places; particularly too, the organisation moved sometimes from Area 3 (in Abuja) to the present headquarters. So there are various times when (for) some information, you need a little extra time to get your record straight. But we don’t want ever to give out information when every test has not been carried out. Just give us a little more time and we will get back to you.