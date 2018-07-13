NYSC Issues Important Updates On Registration For 2018 Batch B PCMs

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a very important on the registration of the 2018 Batch B Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) on mobilization exercise.
The Scheme in a statement said those having problems with their registration on the portal should report to the States Secretariat before the commencement of the orientation exercise.
The statement reads below…
“Attention! Prospective Corps Members to contact their Institutions if they are faced with the following challenges during Online Registration.
- Wrong Matriculation Number
- Invalid or Wrong JAMB Number
- The omission of either their first name or middle name on their dashboard.
- No records found on the Senate list on the Portal.
“Foreign-trained Prospective Corps Members who have registered during 2018 Batch “A” Online Registration and were previously given Call-up Number should NOT Re-upload their documents. They will be notified when to print their Call-up Letter through SMS and on their dashboard. Your Orientation Exercise commences Tuesday 24th July 2018 to Monday 13th August 2018.
This is to inform 2018 Batch “B” Prospective Corps Members with wrong Thumbprint and Passport Photographs to contact our States Secretariat before the commencement of the Orientation Exercise.
“Foreign graduates to bring Original Transcript not photocopy and also Translation Version of their Certificate to the Orientation Camp.”