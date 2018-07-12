OAP Dotun calls out HotFM OAP an a**kisser over comment about Yemi Alade & Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade had an interview on a talk show on HOT FM (98.3) few days ago where she made a comment about operating on the same level as Davido and Wizkid.

She had said:

“I respect everybody, we all inspire each other in this industry… there is actually no number one because your top five artistes in Nigeria that are the biggest in Africa can shut down the exact same capacity. “The same capacity Wizkid holds down in Africa, I hold it down, the same capacity Davido holds down in Africa, I hold it down, the same venues, we all shut it down. “So there is no number one, and that is the truth but not everybody will agree to that, people will say Yemi shut up but that is the truth. Why don’t we go ask the promoters, the people who know the numbers?”

During the interview, the talk show host, Misi also slammed Tiwa Savage. She claimed that the singer and mother of one only shouts during her performances.

She made the statement as she praised Yemi Alade whom she said is vocally better than Tiwa Savage.

Watch the video below:

Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun, OAP on Cool FM, has reacted to this controversial interview.

In a series of tweets, OAP Dotun stated that his colleague in broadcasting lacks the ethics of the job for making such an opinion public and on radio.

He went on to chastise radio employers for only looking for people with phonetics without considering whether they have broadcasting ethics.

Read his tweets below:

”Now I saw the Tiwa story and this is my take on a few OAPs. It is okay to have an opinion but you shouldn’t cos of the ethics but if you must, stop pulling off a “Chalarmagne” on things you know nothing about or things that are clearly not true

The will to be popular amongst a few OAPS cracks me up. It is not by being controversial or daring. I am all of these but be objective while u are at it. The HOT FM lady was desperately a** kissing & it is the trend these days. Ask the right questions, be daring but be objective

Radio has been watered down & mostly by employers who would meet one young girl or guy that can blow phonetic like us forgetting they need to go through the REAL exercise of BROADCASTING. A few of these OAPS forget the word ETHICS. They just want to talk from their a**

As for Yemi, the real reason why women in Nigeria can not boast of the huge numbers in music is cos you don’t support each other. So, all these advocacy of “support our ladies” is a hoax cos you ladies are actually the problem. The guys already love you, so what is the problem?

The need to be controversial when u don’t have the rudiments & when u don’t have the facts to back a claim is the new style of broadcasting nowadays. “I must trend” syndrome & it is so funny. Ask the right questions, let the artiste shoot themselves. Just ask the right questions

Enjoy Radio for what it is worth. @TaymiB & I are overly the most controversial on radio but there is a RULE. The rule is say what u know, what is fact, what is objective, what is ethical. As an OAP, u shouldn’t have absolute POWER. It is a microphone meant for the people not YOU.”

Leave a Comment…

comments