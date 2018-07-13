Entertainment, Gossip

OAP Toolz pleads with men to stop sending her d**k pics

Media personality,Toolz has sent out an sos to those men who send her unsolicitated pics of their manhood.

The married star made it clear she already has one .

She wrote in a very polite way ;

Please stop sending me DIck pics… I have one Already..

Thanks

OAP Toolz pleads

Toolz is not the only celebrity that has been on the receiving end of Horny Blokes on social media as former BBNaija reality TV star , Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss, made an appeal on her Instastories. She called on men to stop sending her raunchy pictures of themselves.

The beautiful Romanian-Nigerian said she doesn’t know why she’s been sent such pictures and she also doesn’t know what they expect to happen after she views such image. (read here ICYMI)

