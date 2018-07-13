OAP Toolz pleads with men to stop sending her d**k pics

Media personality,Toolz has sent out an sos to those men who send her unsolicitated pics of their manhood.

The married star made it clear she already has one .

She wrote in a very polite way ;

Please stop sending me DIck pics… I have one Already.. Thanks

Toolz is not the only celebrity that has been on the receiving end of Horny Blokes on social media as former BBNaija reality TV star , Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss, made an appeal on her Instastories. She called on men to stop sending her raunchy pictures of themselves.

The beautiful Romanian-Nigerian said she doesn’t know why she’s been sent such pictures and she also doesn’t know what they expect to happen after she views such image. (read here ICYMI)

Leave a Comment…

comments