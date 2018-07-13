Trending

OAU Stands Still For The MTN Pulse Campus Invasion

On Friday, 6th July, 2018, the maiden edition of the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion, a youth oriented empowerment programme from MTN Nigeria, drew to a close at the Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, Osun State, after five days of creating a conducive, empowering environment for the students of the institution to showcase their talents and express their personalities.

L-R: Manager, Youth Segment, MTN Nigeria, Omotayo George; Life and Business Strategist, Steve Harris; Manager, Youth Segment, MTN Nigeria, Ife Oyeyipo; and Analyst, Youth Segment, MTN Nigeria, Femi Adesina; during the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, on the 6th of July, 2018.

The five day programme that began on Monday, 2nd of July, 2018, at OAU, started off with a Sales Village at the popular Students Union Building and concluded with a high octane Pulse Talk Series led by award winning make up artist, Bimpe Onakoya, and life and business strategist, Steve Harris. They gave compelling talks, empowering the youth for the opportunities of the future. The Pulse Talk concluded with a google digital skills training session where the students were taught how to optimize the internet for their businesses and themselves. There was also the MTN Pulse District that occurred simultaneously with the Pulse Talk on Friday.

L-R: Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Chris Olugbenga Ajila; Senior Manager, Youth Segment, MTN Nigeria, Omotayo George; Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, and Registrar, Obafemi Awolowo University, Mrs. Margaret Idowu Omosule, during MTN Nigeria’s courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor’s Office during the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, on the 6th of July, 2018.

Subsequently, the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion team led by Senior Manager, Youth segment, Omotayo George, paid a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede and key officials of the University. The MTN team thanked the Vice Chancellor for giving them an opportunity to hold the Campus Invasion at the University and empower the students.

Prof. Ogunbodede in turn thanked the team, “I must also commend the management of MTN at the national level. When I got a message that you are starting this and OAU will be the first, I was so happy.” He expressed that the university had the resources to push the ideas of the founding fathers and was looking for partners like MTN. “I can see greater things and collaboration between OAU and MTN as an organization.”

The Invasion fulfils the underlying focus of the MTN Pulse, a prepaid tariff plan for the young and young at heart – a community of young, like minded people who express themselves to the fullest. The Invasion doubled as an empowerment and fun-dispensing avenue for the young people to showcase themselves and their personalities. The MTN Pulse Campus invasion will continue to visit Campuses around the country over the cause of the year.


