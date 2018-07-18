Obama gives Powerful Speech at the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (Watch)

Former US President Barack Obama delivered the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, discussing everything from diversity to capitalism.

The former president gave an enlightening speech on how despite globalisation, the more things seem to change, the more they remain the same.

All humans are created equal, Obama said, quoting Mandela’s speech about how political division based on colour is entirely artificial.

It is a basic truth, Obama said, one which can never change and extends to religion, gender, and sexual orientation.

