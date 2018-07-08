‘Obasanjo sleeps with wives of his sons and has no control over his pen!s” – Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo makes shocking allegations

A few minutes back we brought you a report on Wife of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, who released a statement revealing what led to the crash of her son, Olujonwo’s one-year marriage to billionaire daughter, Tope Adebutu.

She has now released another statement and It’s quite shocking to say the least.

Read below;

13B TOPE ADEBUTU GAVE ALL THE MONEY SHE AND MY SON RECEIVED DURING THEIR WEDDING TO HER MUM AND IT WAS THEIR JOINT MONEY SHE USED IN BUYING AN APARTMENT FOR HER MUM AT PARK VIEW, IKOYI:

After Tope handed over all the money she and my son received at their wedding to her mum, my son gave her another 1.5million again on 21st of August 2017 with a cheque she cashed on the 24th of August when she complained to my Son she was broke again. My son spent Six million naira (6m) on her and her mum to go on honey moon.

He gave her $5,000 five thousand dollars for her birthday, gives her N100,000 every month for monthly allowance and she will still abuse my son that she wants N300,000 monthly allowance and that my son is

a poor man, that is apart from the N50,000 my son spent weekly on buying her fast food, because she doesn’t cook. Any time she comes back from work all she does is to go to sleep and when she wakes up,

she will start giving order to my son like a master to a slave.

13C. ABUSIVE STATEMENTS:

Tope Adebutu humiliate my son with derogatory and deeply hurtful

statements e.g. My family only bought you for me; Obasanjo family only has name no money, I am a rich woman and the best woman in the world for you, you cannot get another rich wife like me. You cannot

run away from me or marry another wife, I will kill you and damage your life.

I will make sure my father and your Dad destroy you and you die, after saying all these to my son, she

will call on my son to come and have sex with her, my son will run to his room and lock up himself there… this is the genesis of the cocaine allegation because my son will lock up himself in his room for

fear of being killed by his wife Tope.

On one occasion my son was speaking to my Twin brother Chief Kenny Martins on the phone, she found the door to my son’s room opened, she entered and started slapping, beating my son and shouting on

him that he is talking to a woman- Kenny Martins heard all the abuses and beating on the phone. Many times my Twin brother Kenny Martins had settled many violent quarrels for them and he said he is tired of their many fights; Let Kenny Martins put his hand on the Bible and swear in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ that all these are lies.

14.ON SEGUN ADEBUTU: Tope said my son should not be visiting him that they are not of the same mother, that he is a drunkard, a smoker and a drug addict, that her Dad is just wasting and concentrating all his money on him, that Hon. Ladi Adebutu is brainless,that she is more qualified to be a Governor than her brother Ladi, that her dad is using much of his money to buy position and fame for Ladi Adebutu and Segun Adebutu, whereas she is very intelligent and a beautiful lady; that Segun

Adebutu is sleeping with her father’s wife, this is what she tells everyone one behind her brother….part of the destructive and hateful bitterness in the nature of Tope and her mother.

Mother and daughter spend their lives spreading evil, deliberately speaking damaging things about those who do good to them. It is a big tragedy, a big sorrow, a lifetime lesson for us and l shouted loud

enough for the whole world to hear and l warned publicly enough about this wedding.

15.ON CHIEF KESSINGTON ADEBUTU: Tope Adebutu said her Dad does not take care of her mum or spend any money on her mum that she is the one using her money to look after her mother. That her father is a bad man, only spend money on outsiders and his sources of money is evil money, she said her mother will deal with her Dad’s youngest wife and the two lovely, adorable Twin boys of her Dad, that her dad cannot make love to a woman again yet he is going about with a young wife, the age of his

daughter and the same Tope is secretly seeing her 80+ years old father in law Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

16.ON CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO: Tope Adebutu said he is just a big man with name only, no money, that he doesn’t help his children, that she does not know what he does with all the money collected from her family, that she bought the Agbada dress Chief Obasanjo wore on her wedding for him, that her Dad is the one now sustaining Obasanjo’s family with his money, that Chief Obasanjo’s two unmarried daughter’s goes to do prostitution in the house of Segun Adebutu and bring back money for Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

That all Chief Obasanjo’s businesses are down, that Segun Adebutu sponsored Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s birthday with N100m which he sent through his unmarried daughter who went to do prostitution there with her brother, that Chief Obasanjo collect money from Hon. Ladi Adebutu and Segun Adebutu regularly 150m, 100m, 50m, 80m, 25m, that her father donated huge money into the presidential library of Chief Obasanjo to the tune of 10 billion naira.

That with all the money collected from her family by all the Obasanjo’s family, my son cannot run away or divorce her that he must stay in the marriage and continue to fuck her. That even the wife of Chief Obasanjo living with him also collect money from her Dad regularly, that it is her Dad’s money that is sustaining the Obasanjo’s family.

17.ON CHIEF OBASANJO: He is a shameless, evil, wicked, psychopathic, sadistic man who destroy lives, cheapens his family, strip his family of dignity and self respect, has no pride, he is a materialistic and

mercenary father who sleeps with wives of his sons and has no control over his penis even at over 80. He would sleep with a woman and pass them on to his son for them to marry at all cost and if they now refuse or choose to opt out of the marriage, he would start fighting them dirty, do all to destroy them.

18A.ON MY SON ABRAHAM OLUJONWO OBASANJO: Tope Adebutu, Rosemary Dacosta who is Tope Adebutu’s mum and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, all three of them have all vowed to destroy my son

should he try to get out of the marriage to Tope Adetubu or should he seek for divorce.

My son is hiding from Tope Adebutu; he received death threat every time on account of this marriage, I also receive death threat from them and they said that I am also a cocaine addict because I talk to the

press. Three months ago they called me that if I don’t stop talking to the press they will go on Social

media and tell the whole world the damaging lies that my son is a cocaine addict. Sometime Tope will

break down and start crying and beg my son.

My son is not a cocaine addict neither was he ever in any rehabilitation centre.My son was working and living in his father’s palatial hilltop residence before he ran out. The king of Owu Town in Abeokuta, all

the SSS, Protocols, Steward, Cook, Security men of his dad, all family members, his driver, office workers know the character and the behaviour of my son, he was never a drug addict. A cocaine addict cannot

be hidden, everyone will know because they need money and they cannot do without cocaine.

How come all members of Obasanjo’s palatial home, office workers, drivers, SSS in the house around his dad don’t know, cooks, stewards, who clean his bedroom which he doesn’t lock, his wardrobe is left

open, his bags are left open; my son only started locking the door of his bedroom when they move to a bigger apartment at the Hiltop residence of chief Obasanjo when his wife started giving him advance warning that she will kill him and nothing will happen. How can any sane man stay around a mentally unstable woman in a home where she kicks, slaps and order my son to come and fuck her after insulting and abusing my son, her mother also phone to abuse and threaten my son.

The truth is when my son ran away from the Hiltop residence of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Tope Adebutu, Rosemary Dacosta and Chief Obasanjo gave my son hell, the three of them wanted to kill my son, they will phone him with death threat, my son’s businesses were cancelled, his job and salary frozen, my son’s jeep was seized by his dad. Why do these evil to your son? Why? Why? Why?, just because he is running from a wife that wants to kill him.

18B.FOUR MILLION NAIRA (4M) THEY SAID I COLLECTED FROM CHIEF KESSINGTON ADEBUTU: Tope

Adebutu and Rosemary Dacosta said I collected four million (4m) naira from Chief Adebutu and ran away, he is alive, he can confirm that I never took 4m or 1m from him. On the two occasions I visited

Chief Adebutu I went with my family members to seek for means of reconciling Tope and my son. On One occasion I visited Tope in her mother’s home, her mother treated me with contempt.

MY SON DIDN’T MARRY TOPE FOR HER FATHER’S MONEY AND AT NO TIME DID HE ASK CHIEF ADEBUTU FOR MONEY: On the 23rd of March 2018 when he went to see chief Adebutu it was to tell Chief Adebutu he does not want anything to do with Tope Adebutu again. Chief Obasanjo, Chief Kenny Martins, Chief Akanle and a host of others pressured my son to accept Tope and marry her……would a man who is interested in his wife’s money be running from her and wants to divorce her when he is eyeing her money.

Tope Adebutu and her mum has been telling everyone that her father has been giving Chief Obasanjo money ranging from 500m – 10 billion naira and that two unmarried daughters of Chief Obasanjo sleeps in Segun Adebutu house to do prostitution and collect money from her brother for Chief Obasanjo, that Chief Obasanjo has collected 300m naira from Hon. Ladi and Segun Adebutu and he bought a jeep for one of Obasanjo’s wife and that Obasanjo’s wife at home also collect monthly money from her father Chief Adebutu regularly and she also give them money too. That all Obasanjo’s families are hungry people, always begging for money from the Adebutus.

18D.TOPE ADEBUTU, ROSEMARY DACOSTA AND THE CALLOUS EVIL FATHER CALLED CHIEF OBASANJO:

They are taking advantage of the peaceful, respectful nature of my son to hound him into submission to

Tope his wife which is very strange and then use him for sacrifice to advance the ambition of Tope

Adebutu to quickly have her promotion accelerated to become Chief Judge of Ogun State which is a

secret deal between her and Chief Obasanjo.

18E.CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO IS THE ONE PUSHING TOPE ADEBUTU; to tell the world my son is a

cocaine addict in order to ruin my son and tarnish his public image because for the 1st time, my son

dare to disobey him, he said he will ruin my son unless my son returns to a killer wife who is threatening

his life in a marriage of terror, torment, humiliation and disrespect.

18F. JOURNALIST COULD PLEASE CONDUCT A QUIET INVESTIGATION AND THEY WOULD KNOW MY

SON IS NOT A DRUG ADDICT; and it was through Tope we got to know that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo collected billions from Chief Adebutu and finally Chief Olusegun Obasanjo secretly kept Tope Adebutu in

his presidential library where he lives now for over 3 months seeing her late at midnight hour between 12 and 3am.The pain, humiliation and agony my son went through in the hands of Tope Adebutu and

her mum is beyond words, it was when they saw that my son won’t submit to their threat, Tope Adebutu started begging my son and sending love massage through email, so that my son will come back and they will secretly kill him.

19.MY SON BY NATURE IS QUIET, PEACEFUL, RESPECTFUL, KIND AND GIVES ENORMOUS RESPECT, HONOUR AND AFFECTION TO HIS DAD CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO AND IT IS HIS PEACEFUL NATURE

THEY ARE EXPLOITING ON HIM .When I heard the enormous ill-treatment, threat, attack and battle on the life of my son from all fronts when he decided he was no more interested in his marriage to Tope, I

cried every time with pain and was sick for a whole month and lost so much weight because I have never seen why so much deadly attack was launched on the life of my son simply because he said he wants divorce and all these battle and attack were orchestrated behind the scene by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and carried out by Tope Adebutu.

20. It is when my son runs away from Tope Adebutu to get away and hide from the torment, cruelty and torture he receives from her and he goes to stay quietly in the hotel all alone by himself not with a woman, not that he hates Tope or that he is an irresponsible husband.

21.TO EXPLAIN MORE ON THE TWO VISIT TO CHIEF ADEBUTU: I still repeat Chief Adebutu is alive; there was no time I ever went to him to collect money from him and l ran away.My two visits to Chief Adebutu was to reconcile Tope and my son, where he said I offended him because I took him to court and he said the fine I will pay is to give him a cow and at my second visit, I took the cow to him.

It was when family members of Obasanjo heard that I was trying to reconcile my son with the wife, they now told me that I should never do that, that they wonder how out of all the women in the world, it is

an evil violent woman we choose for a good person like my son, they now told me the full horror my son was experiencing in the hands of this girl Tope, I broke down and cried,cried,cried with agony in me and

I was very ill for over two months, crying and could not eat well, l was always saying to myself like l was in a trance… how can a human being be treated like this by two women and he has a living father that everyone fears and defer to, because of the terrible things l heard she did to my Son, I didn’t go back again to see Chief Kessington Adebutu on hearing the total truth about the serious ill treatment she

gave my son

22.CHIEF KESSINGTON ADEBUTU HIMSELF KEEP HIS DISTANCE FROM THE MOTHER OF TOPE ADEBUTU: He doesn’t allow Rosemary Dacosta to come to his house, or his office or near him at any meeting or social gathering, he doesn’t allow her to call him on phone or speak to him anywhere because he knows the wild, violent and disrespectful,destructive nature she exhibit and every member of the Adebutu’s family and the public knows that Rosemary Dacosta the mother of Tope has mental

problem which she has passed unto her daughter and which was unknown to us and why would anyone want my son to stay married to a mentally unstable wife with an equally mentally unstable mother who

always threaten to kill him

.

23.MY SON IS NOT MENTALLY SICK: They said he is a mental case that is why he runs away from a wife that wants to kill him. A perfect human being will run from a situation that wants to snuff life out of

him. On the “12th of June 2017” my son discovered a knife under the bed which Tope his wife put there to use to kill him in the night while sleeping.

My son is running and hiding from a woman who is always hammering on killing him, This running away habit my son inherited it from me because I also ran away many times from Chief Obasanjo’s house,

90% of my marital life was spent running from Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, I was most time happily at my mum’s house,abroad or on the mountain praying because that was where I got my peace and joy from.

Chief Obasanjo didn’t drive me from his house and life, I voluntarily chose to run away from him and stay all by myself like my son is now running away from Tope Adebutu on account of the horror and torment he receives from her, my son’s marital life was a life of terror, pain, regret and constant sorrow something he had not experienced or bargained for.After the death of Stella, Chief Obasanjo wanted me back again.

And it was one day 1:00am midnight, I ran out of his Hilltop residence in Abeokuta because of the bitter quarrel we had which l will not disclose to the public, my departure that night was witnessed by everybody at the Hiltop and I ran back to Lagos and never went back again, it was after that Chief Obasanjo went to bring in his current wife. People said l was a mental woman because l left a famous,rich, influential man and am l not afraid he will cut me off from his inheritance?

l was not afraid to depart from the horrors of his large home and famous life. So my son simply inherited this running away thing from me which is just a survival instinct of running away from grave matrimonial

agony that is about to send you to your early grave. 23B This Tope and her mother hates me, hate my son, hates Obasanjo’s family, and she and her

mother also hates the Adebutu’s family, because they do not speak any good about the Adebutu’s at all behind them or appreciate the enormous good they do for both mother and daughter… But I believe

too much in Jehovah the Almighty God; He would fight for us and prevail for my son and myself and truth will prevail in Jesus mighty name Amen. We did not mean any harm for this girl Tope Adebutu in

marrying her.

A word for both mother and daughter….NO ONE OR GROUP OR POWERFUL COALITION CAN MOCK THE ALMIGHTY GOD OR MAKE GOD A LIAR; NO POWER IS GREATER THAN JEHOVAH*.