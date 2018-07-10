OBO! Davido shows off his expensive car collection after adding a brand new 2018 Bentley Bentyaga. (Photo)

Nigerian Singer, Davido is living the life any 25-year-old would definitely dream of as it appears all he does is win.

The assurance singer, took to Instagram to show his expensive cars just days after took delivery of a brand new 2018 Bentley Bentyaga worth over $200,000

Sharing the photo, he wrote a simple caption ; More Blessing

Davido actually announced the purchase of the car in January, 2018.

The car landed Nigeria on the 8th of July and in excitement, he took to Instagram to share a video of the car being driven off a container.

He wrote:

‘MY BABY TOUCH DOWN. FINALLY, BIG B’S BITCH 2018 ONLY’

Here is a video of the car below:

