Entertainment, Gossip

OBO! Davido shows off his expensive car collection after adding a brand new 2018 Bentley Bentyaga. (Photo)

Nigerian Singer, Davido is living the life any 25-year-old would definitely dream of as it appears all he does is win.

The assurance singer, took to Instagram to show his expensive cars just days after took delivery of a brand new 2018 Bentley Bentyaga worth over $200,000

Sharing the photo, he wrote a simple caption ; More Blessing

Davido Bentley Bentyaga

Davido actually announced the purchase of the car in January, 2018.

The car landed Nigeria on the 8th of July and in excitement, he took to Instagram to share a video of the car being driven off a container.

He wrote:

‘MY BABY TOUCH DOWN. FINALLY, BIG B’S BITCH 2018 ONLY’

Here is a video of the car below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Grown women fight over who to take photo with Teddy A (Video)

Ebuka and Adesua Etomi-Wellington become Brand Ambassadors For H2Oh

Actress, Juliet Mgborukwe’s husband accuses her of sleeping around, shares video of Juliet attacking him

Thai Cave : All 12 boys and their coach saved from flooded cave after days of being trapped

Mercy Johnson bags a cooking endorsement deal (Photos)

After 19 years of waiting, Woman who rejected CS and her set of twins die during childbirth

Hijab Law Controversy: Firdaus Amasa finally called to bar.

Miracle Meets President Of Sierra Leone

Davido Shows Off His All-White Garage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *