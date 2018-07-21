Oby Ezekwesili replies a troll who slammed her for saying national carrier must fail

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, is giving the biblical ‘eye for an eye’ old testament rule for any troll coming at her for tweeting that the newly unveiled National Carrier project embarked upon by the Buhari-led administration will fail

Ezekwesili, in her tweet stated that the project is a white elephant project that must fail.

The troll then wrote ;

Heaven father, Lord and in combination with god of THUNDER (sango), i called combination of land sea and air spirit to degrade, diminish and destroy @oby ezekwesili for crime of ultra unpatriotic and mindless hatred of greater Nigeria ! AMINNN

Oby did not waste time with her reply as she wrote ;

hahaha look at nonsensical prayer by a sick soul. Make sure to save this your tweet for posterity so your children and grandchildren will learn how not to listen to your brand of wisdom. I have however prayed for you to be blessed so you can train them

