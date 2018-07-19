Oby Ezekwesili slams critics, maintains that ‘Nigerian air’ is a waste

A Former Nigerian Minister, Dr Oby Ezekwesili has said the National carrier project is a missed placed priority.

The former minister who has come under serious backlash for saying that the project will fail.

Ezekwesili says she hoped that the federal government would have advised itself on embarking on the project she says will fail “for the sake of Nigerians.”

She said this via her twitter handle saying as she wrote:

I actually believed that at some point the FG would have “advised itself” & known that the so called “National Carrier project” IS A WASTE.

Sadly not so as they are determined on what is CLEARLY A WRONG PRIORITY. It SHALL FAIL. For the sake of the country, it MUST FAIL. 👎🏾👎🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 28, 2018

Dr Ezekwesili while responding to people who criticised her stance said she maintains that the project is waste of “our scarce national resources.” She added that her stance is not out of bitterness but of patriotism.

She wrote

Those who mischievously CONFLATE wanting a WASTEFUL Public Project to FAIL as being “wanting Nigeria to fail” can carry on.

Nothing of what we have publicly read on the National Airline Project shows ANYTHING DIFFERENT from the usual ELEPHANT projects of the past in Nigeria. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) July 19, 2018