Metro News, Trending

Oby Ezekwesili slams critics, maintains that ‘Nigerian air’ is a waste

A Former Nigerian Minister, Dr Oby Ezekwesili has said the National carrier project is a missed placed priority.

The former minister who has come under serious backlash for saying that the project will fail.

Ezekwesili says she hoped that the federal government would have advised itself on embarking on the project she says will fail “for the sake of Nigerians.”

She said this via her twitter handle saying as she wrote:

Dr Ezekwesili while responding to people who criticised her stance said she maintains that the project is waste of “our scarce national resources.” She added that her stance is not out of bitterness but of patriotism.

She wrote


You may also like

“I’m in love with him, i won’t mind marrying him” – Female Twitter user gushes over Uber driver

UK-based lady laments as fraudster goes shopping with her card in Nigeria

Worshippers shocked as Statue of Virgin Mary weeps

Ben Bruce advocates voting by text message

INEC announces new timetable for registration

The Death of Nigerians are now just numbers – Donald Duke

Meet The Ekiti State First Lady-In-Waiting, Bisi Fayemi (Photos)

FRSC reveals plans to use Breathalyzers to test Drunk Drivers

‘He’s human, he’s bound to make mistakes’ – Lady supports her cheating Boyfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *