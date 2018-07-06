Offa Robbery: Court Refuses To Release Governor’s Aide On Bail

Offa robbery suspects

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday declined the bail application filed by the Chief of Staff to Kwara State Governor, Yusuf Abdulwahab, The Nation has reported.

Abdulawahad is one of those being held in custody by the police over the April 5 bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State. At least 33 persons including some pregnant women and nine police officers were killed in the incident.

Justice Babatunde Quadri, in a ruling, declined the bail application, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/624/18, filed by Abdulwahab.

In the application, the governor’s aide prayed the court to restore his liberty.

