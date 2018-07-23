Official wedding photos of Sarkodie and Tracy released

Ghanaian award-winning rapper Sarkodie and his longtime girlfriend have finally tied the knot.

Sarkodie, whose legal name is Michael Owusu Addo, and Tracy Ama Addo tied the knot Thursday evening (July 19) at Tema Community 18 in Greater Accra.

The couple hhad their white wedding this weekend where some notable public figures and celebrities graced the occasion.

The BET Award-winning rapper has been dating Tracy since the beginning of his career. The couple have an adorable daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo ‘Titi’, together.

See more photos below;