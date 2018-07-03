Entertainment, Gossip

Okey Bakassi blasts celebs who claim marriage affects fanbase

Okey Bakassi in a new post on social media took a shot at Nigerian celebrities who claim that marriage affect their fan base.

He used the marriage of Jay-Z and Beyonce as an example to fellow celebrities who are of the opinion that getting married can make one lose a chunk of one’s fanbase of the opposite sex.

Sharing a picture of US entertainment power couple, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Okey Bakassi revealed how their marriage has not depleted their fan base which has even increased since they tied the knot a long time ago.

He wrote:

”Arguably the richest couple in the Music world Jay-Z and Beyonce with massive fan base.
I’ve heard some celebrities say, if you marry you lose some of your fans from the opposite sex. I don’t care if it’s true or not. #justdoyou
If #marriage is your thing do it, if it’s not stay your lane…. stop giving useless excuses.
#stopdecievingyourself.”

