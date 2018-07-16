Sports

Okocha shades Pres. Buhari after being asked a question about the beautiful Croatian President

Nigeria’s football legend, Jay-Jay Okocha, who was one of the regular faces in SuperSport studio for commentaries in the just concluded 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia, dropped a shade for Nigerian leaders in general.

He was asked in an interview with Super Sport soon after the World Cup final match was over of how he sees the Croatian President and it seem to be that the football star slammed the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari in his response.

He replied saying that the beautiful female President, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović is definitely an attractive and young one unlike some presidents who refuse to leave the seat emphasizing that ‘We (Nigerians) are used to Presidents that never want to go away’.

