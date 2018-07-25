Politics, Trending

Olisa Metuh healed! Appears at Ike Ekweremadu’s home without lying on a stretcher

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain Mr Oliseh Metuh who has been reportedly sick since he started facing trial may have been healed.

The former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, who is said to battling a spinal chord ailment has always shown up in court on stretcher.
Metuh, who is currently facing trial for his alleged role in the illegal diversion of $2.1b meant for the procurement of arms.

Yesterday, Mr Metuh was present at the home of the deputy speaker, Ike Ekweremadu with some PDP senators and he looked really well.

Senator Ben Murray Bruce shared the photos of the visit via his Twitter handle and we could help but notice Mr Metuh looking really vibrant.

See tweets

 

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


You may also like

It is time to impeach Buhari – Fani Kayode

JAMB Warns Cyber Café Operators Against Overcharging Of Candidates

FG Not Willing To Save For Rainy Day – CBN Cries Out

All public servants must fly Nigerian carrier – FG

Dog “Singing” Britney Spears’ Song, Toxic, Has Got The Internet Amazed (Watch)

Tension In Town As Police Arrests Buhari’s Son For This Shocking Reason (Details)

Photos From Mass Burial Of Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram

Six SARS Officers Arrested For Allegedly Extorting N40,000 From Twin Brothers

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th July

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *