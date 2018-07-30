Olivier Giroud Makes Decision Over His Chelsea Future After Holding Marseille Transfer Talks

Chelsea star, Olivier Giroud has made a final decision on his stay at the West London side, saying that he was ready to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

Olivier Giroud

French striker, Olivier Giroud, who joined Chelsea from Arsenal last January, is reportedly ready to snub a move to Marseille to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea, after being strongly linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old replaced Alvaro Morata as Antonio Conte’s first-choice striker for a while but knows he will face competition from the Spaniard again next season.

According to multiple online reports, Giroud who featured in all seven of France’s World Cup games, has held talks with Ligue 1 outfit Marseille over the past month.

Dailymail UK is reporting that Giroud has decided to stay at Chelsea and rival Morata for a place in new manager Maurizio Sarri’s starting line-up.

While Chelsea have been in Australia and France preparing for the 2018-19 campaign, Giroud has enjoyed some time off following the World Cup triumph.

Despite having Giroud and Morata on their books, Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for another big-money striker, with Gonzalo Higuain attracting interest from the west London club.

Marseille are not the only club to express interest in signing Giroud, with Spanish club Atletico Madrid also an admirer of the former Arsenal star.