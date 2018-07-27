Entertainment, Gossip

Oluchi Onweagba and Genevieve Nnaji vacation in style in Italy (Photos)

Celebrity best friends, actress Genevieve Nnaji and supermodel Oluchi Onweagba are in Venezia, Italy, on a “mini friendscation” and judging from the photos shared on their respective Instagram pages, they are having a helluva time there.

The lovelies look all shades of stunning as they pose for the cameras in their lovely casual summer outfits – Genevieve shows off some thighs and we’re definitely here for it.

See their lovely photos below,

Genevieve Nnaji vacation

Genevieve Nnaji vacation

Leave a Comment…

comments

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

‘I use female toilets and during airport search, only women can search me to avoid sexual harassment’ – Bobrisky

“I use female toilets and during airport search, only women can search me to avoid sexual harassment’ – Bobrisky shares

Adesua Etomi gushes over flowers her husband, Banky W bought for her

Tears of joy as Chinese woman tricked by Nigerian boyfriend into carrying drugs is found not guilty after three years in jail (Photos)

Container falls on cars in Apapa, Lagos

Unicaf University is offering up to 75% Scholarships for its online Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD’s!

Mission Impossible Fallout Premieres in Nigeria

Akwa Ibom first female pilot celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with her co-pilot husband (Photos)

Lagos State Government to now place Pastors, Imams on salaries (details)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *