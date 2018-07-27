Oluchi Onweagba and Genevieve Nnaji vacation in style in Italy (Photos)

Celebrity best friends, actress Genevieve Nnaji and supermodel Oluchi Onweagba are in Venezia, Italy, on a “mini friendscation” and judging from the photos shared on their respective Instagram pages, they are having a helluva time there.

The lovelies look all shades of stunning as they pose for the cameras in their lovely casual summer outfits – Genevieve shows off some thighs and we’re definitely here for it.

See their lovely photos below,

