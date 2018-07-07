Politics, Trending

“Only a primitive cow-loving herdsman can appoint a low class misfit with a forged NYSC certificate as Min.of Finance” – FFK

Reacting to latest report that Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, did not participate in the mandatory one-year national youth service scheme.

According to Premium Times, the Finance Minister forged NYSC exemption certificate many years after graduation. Adeosun, therefore parades a purported NYSC exemption certificate, which was issued in September 2009, granting her exemption from the mandatory service on account of age.

Femi Fani Kayode throwing serious jabs at the federal government said “only a primitive and savage cow-loving herdsman can appoint a low class cockney-accented peasant from the slums of East-End London and a barely-educated misfit with a forged NYSC certificate as Min.of Finance.”

The former Aviation Minister said it is the reason Nigeria is in recession and therefore asked Adesoun to drop her resignation.

See what he wrote


