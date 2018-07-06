“Only evil-minded people will say I am condoning killings” – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the claims that being a Fulani, he must be encouraging the killings being perpetrated by armed herdsmen in parts of the country seemed to him that there was no limit to the evil in the minds of men.

He wondered how anyone in their right minds would suggest that he, who emerged as President with substantial votes from the affected areas, would do any harm to the same people who voted for him.

Buhari said this while receiving members of the Christian Association of Nigeria from the 19 northern states and Abuja at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said it was unfair for anybody to accuse his government of not doing anything to stop the killings.

Buhari said, “When some (people), for clearly political purposes, attempt to suggest that this government is doing nothing about the killings, and that I, being Fulani, must be encouraging these satanic acts, it seems to me that there is no limit to the evil in the minds of men.

“Otherwise, how can anyone in their right minds suggest that I, as an elected President even with substantial votes in the affected areas, will for any reason do harm by an act of omission to those same people?

