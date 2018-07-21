“Only God gives hits to singers” – Korede Bello replies critic

Mavin Records artiste, Korede Bello has responded to a fan who shamed his music career, telling the fan that only God gives hits to musicians.

The Fan who took to his twitter platform @king_adze won thousands of retweets when he wrote,

“Basically the highlight of Korede Bello’s career is that after “God win“, his village people later won”

However, Korede Bello got the last laugh when he replied in a mature way ;

“Lol let’s not give my village people the credit. Only God gives hits. So hopefully He’ll give me another one you guys would love soon“.

Korede Bello’s 2015 single, Godwin earned the 22-year-old singer a MTV Africa Music Award nomination in the Song of the Year category and a Headies award for Best Pop Single.

