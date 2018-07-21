Entertainment, Gossip

“Only God gives hits to singers” – Korede Bello replies critic

Mavin Records artiste, Korede Bello has responded to a fan who shamed his music career, telling the fan that only God gives hits to musicians.

The Fan who took to his twitter platform @king_adze won thousands of retweets when he wrote,

“Basically the highlight of Korede Bello’s career is that after “God win“, his village people later won”

However, Korede Bello got the last laugh when he replied in a mature way ;

“Lol let’s not give my village people the credit. Only God gives hits. So hopefully He’ll give me another one you guys would love soon“.

Korede Bello’s 2015 single, Godwin earned the 22-year-old singer a MTV Africa Music Award nomination in the Song of the Year category and a Headies award for Best Pop Single.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

“Only God gives hits to musicians” – Korede Bello replies fan who shames his music career

“God is the only Sugar Daddy I have”- Liz Anjorin

Music: Masterkraft Feat. Tamba Hali & CDQ – Lailai

Music: Dice Ailes – Enough For You

39 year old mother of five declares bid for Presidency (photos)

“God is the only Sugar Daddy i have”- Liz Anjorin

Oby Ezekwesili replies a troll who slammed her for saying national carrier must fail

Tope Alabi In Pains As Fraudster Extort Money In Her Name On Instagram

Jealous teenager stabs girlfriend to death, dumps corpse by roadside

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *