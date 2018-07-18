Trending

Onyeka Onwenu Breaks Down in Tears as She Makes Passionate Plea to the President (Watch)

Onyeka Onwenu has published a new video in which she made a passionate plea to President Buhari, urging him to do everything within his power in ensuring the safe return of Leah Sharibu and many other children who are still held in captivity. And also to help in stopping the killings in the country.

Recall that Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl among the Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapped in February, marked her 15th birthday in May, while still held by the members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Speaking in this new video, the legendary singer pleaded with President Buhari, asking him to get inspired by the efforts it took to rescue the Thai football team. “Do the same and rescue the children of this country from the hands of Boko Haram,” she said, adding, “Mr. President, stop the killing in Nigeria. Stop the killing. It’s enough.”

Watch the video here.


Tags

You may also like

Spraying the Naira is punishable by Six Months Imprisonment – CBN

Femi Adesina: I felt tremendously proud to be Nigerian as Buhari addressed ICC

Police Parade Kidnappers of Chibok Girls

Dangote Remains Africa’s Richest Man, Bezos Richest in History – Forbes

Police arrest Chibok girls abductors in Borno

Nigerians react, as FG unveils name for National Carrier in UK

Residents Hail Fayose as he walks the street of Ado-Ekiti after election

Benin, Uyo, Jos, Lagos, Produce 44 More Millionaires in Star Lager National Promo

Reno Omokri predicts what Ekiti state will be like under Fayemi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *