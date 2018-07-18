Onyeka Onwenu Breaks Down in Tears as She Makes Passionate Plea to the President (Watch)

Onyeka Onwenu has published a new video in which she made a passionate plea to President Buhari, urging him to do everything within his power in ensuring the safe return of Leah Sharibu and many other children who are still held in captivity. And also to help in stopping the killings in the country.

Recall that Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl among the Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapped in February, marked her 15th birthday in May, while still held by the members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Speaking in this new video, the legendary singer pleaded with President Buhari, asking him to get inspired by the efforts it took to rescue the Thai football team. “Do the same and rescue the children of this country from the hands of Boko Haram,” she said, adding, “Mr. President, stop the killing in Nigeria. Stop the killing. It’s enough.”

Watch the video here.