Onyeka Onwenu cries for the release of Leah Sharibu

Legendary singer, Onyeka Onwenu has cried out for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl kidnapped by Boko Haram.

Leah Sharibu alongside 110 other girls were abducted from the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi, in Yobe state on February 19, 2018.

The others have been set free leaving Leah behind because she rejected a condition of renouncing her faith and becoming Muslim in order to gain her freedom.

Sharing the video by Onyeka Onwenu on Facebook, Ben Murray Bruce wrote:

”Please watch and share this moving moving appeal by music superstar, Onyeka Onwenu for the release of Leah Sharibu. Leah has been held for too long just for refusing to convert. The Quran itself says “there is no compulsion in religion”, so#BringBackOurLeah.”

Recall Reno Omokri has published a new book titled ”Leah Sharibu: The Girl Boko Haram Left Behind”.

In a single tweet, Reno Omokri, who is a strong critic of President Buhari’s administration said readers will be shocked at the great cover-up by the Buhari administration.

Social media users have moved to react to the sudden news. Some users have suggested that in line with the book already available on Amazon, it will take only a few weeks before the book would be added to literature curriculum as it is said that Leah is a monumentory hero.

